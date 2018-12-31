To The Daily Sun,
Reading the editorial from Froma Harrop in Friday’s Sun, I would hope that the farmers in the soybean-producing congressional districts would read it and learn a lesson from our fabulous president. Unfortunately, if they see that it is written from a Liberal writer, it probably will be used as a boot cleaner or shredded cat litter.
Another fabulous write up is from Michael Sweet from Laconia. I read a few newspapers from my neck of the woods and I hardly ever see any epistle in them like the ones I see in the Laconia Daily Sun. I know these people watch and eat every word that comes out of FOX (fault) News, and the tweets from, again, our fabulous president, It is unbelievable that peole cannot see that Trump and his family are only about their own gains and glory. It is a good time to remind people that The Electoral College is who elects the President, therefore, we should make sure that the results of the last Presidential election is not repeated.
Mike Bureau
Merrimack
