To The Daily Sun,
As a parishioner of Sacred Heart, born and raised, back to my grandparents, of course I consider this my parish. Taught CCD, choir member, and other involvements, I have great personal feelings for this parish.
However, with that said, aren’t we all parishioners of St. Andre Bessette Parish Family? Yes, I feel this is a personal loss, especially for St. Joseph folks. It’s always sad to see a part of your religious past to be taken away.
Sacred Heart will undergo renevations, some I don’t favor, the pews, especially ones our family grew up in, usually the 5th or 6th, sometimes both because my parents had 10 kids. (LOL)! But, still, I feel this is a loss, especially in a community that needs more support on issues we’ve read about in our local newspapers.
Last March, I sent a letter to Fr. Marc, on a great idea, one that would end up using the whole property, keeping everything as is. It’s an idea that I happened to mention to a couple of folks, patients in a doctors’ office last March, on Ash Wednesday, actually. I mentioned what is really needed here in this community, that would hopefully bring together our community, irregardless of what Faith you believe. It would be great to have a religious retreat center. One that could be shared by many, offering support to many, yet, this being something for our “one” community, or perhaps other communities as well. Imagine the support it would bring to many, in whatever way they would need it. Those folks thought it was a great idea. This would include using all three buildings,and more importantly, saving the historic Church building. All specifics would have been worked out, I’m sure. I prayed this could happen.
However, something else has come along, maybe okay, maybe not, depending on parishioners’ views. We don’t know yet, but, time will tell.
This hasn’t been easy for Fr. Marc, but he’s doing what’s he feels is needed, now, for the future of our community. Being Fr. Marc’s cousin, I know his decisions have been hard, but I’m sure God is guiding him to what we need.
Still, I feel this is a personal loss, irregardless of which parish I’m from.
Denis Dionne
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.