To The Daily Sun,
For the past few years it has been difficult to hear something positive about LRGH. But this past Nov. 6 I needed a serious operation and from the moment I arrived at the hospital I was treated the very best.
Everyone, and I mean everyone, could not do enough for me. They were very courteous and professional to assure that I got the care that I needed. I was in OR, recovery and ICU and then to my hospital room for the rest of my stay. From the housekeepers to the doctors, I got the best care I could get anywhere.
LRGH, you stand out as the very best anywhere! Thank you to everyone at LRGH, especially Dr. Frenholz and Dr. Marshall/ Your are tops, the very best!
Ernie Bolduc
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.