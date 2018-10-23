To The Daily Sun,
I have just finished the free self-care workshop this week at LRGHealthcare for diabetes. I am a pre-diabetic patient and found this workshop very helpful and informative. The classes were excellent with a variety of people who have had the disease for up to 50 years.
It was nice to ask these people advice on how to handle this disease and keep it in check. I recommend these classes for everyone who is dealing with diabetes. It was extremely helpful for me. I would like to thank Carolyn and Susan for a great workshop
Steven Davis
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.