I want to start of by thanking everyone who went out to vote and also spent time volunteering, helping out my campaign. For me and my family this was a huge honor to be able to run at such a young age and to have a chance to be able to possibly represent Laconia. While my efforts weren't successful in the sense that I didn't win the election, I do see this as a personal victory.
My victory was the many new friends I made here in this great city we all call home. I also learned that we have more in common than what divides us. We have a passion to solve the opioid crisis, to have a crime free community, to have the best education available for our children, to have clean lakes, and a working county government. While I was not born in Laconia and that was touted many times, I feel more Laconian today than ever. It's not being born here that defines us but what we do for our community that defines us. I will continue to work hard in our community and I don't plan to stop advocating for our environment which we rely so much for recreational activities and business in the lakes region. Thank you from the bottom of my heart your stories and struggles won't be forgotten.
Carlos Cardona
Laconia
I give you a ton of credit and respect for just trying. I hope you don’t quit and hopefully you will get to the office you deserve.
