To The Daily Sun,
The Belknap County Board of Commissioners has received a joint recommendation from the county administrator and the nursing home director to privatize the nursing home dietary operation, which provides food service for both the nursing home and the county jail.
Before voting on the recommendation, the commissioners will hold a public hearing on the recommendation at the April 4 meeting of the Board of Commissioners at 5:15 p.m. at the county complex in Laconia. Anyone wishing to express an opinion on the issue is invited to do so at the hearing and/or via email to dshackett@belknapcounty.org.
Before the meeting, I want to share with the public my tentative position on the issue. In making a decision like this on county operations, three important levels of concern need to be taken into account; requiring careful consideration are the impact on county citizens affected by the operation, on the taxpayers who fund county services and on the county employees who deliver the service in question.
The primary reason for the privatization recommendation is the long history of staffing difficulty with the dietary unit, which has intensified significantly in the last two years and which continues to trend in the wrong direction. The dietary staff is relatively small, with a salaried full-time manager, plus 14 full-time hourly employees and 10 part-time workers. Despite considerable recruitment efforts over the last two years, the unit is still short-handed, with one full time cook and four dietary aides lacking. The cook position has been unfilled for almost the entire time from September, 2018 until now. That continued vacancy has resulted in the need for the dietary manager to regularly fill a shift as cook, which has in turn meant that for the last six months, she has regularly worked at least six days a week and most of the time over 50 hours per week. Many of our salaried managers put in more than the expected 40 hour, five day work week, I know of none who have faced this kind of marathon task.
At the same time the dietary manager has been filling in as a regular staff cook, she has been faced with an unusually extensive level of training and supervisory responsibility. Over the last two years, the turnover rate within the staff has been so high as to threaten the very stability of the the entire operation. In 2017, 13 employees left the operation and were replaced by 10 new hires; in 2018, the situation worsened, 15 left and 18 new employees were added. This almost 70 percent turnover rate has continued into 2019, through February, three employees have left and two have been added.
In the face of this revolving door situation, RFP's were invited to determine if any private entities might be the solution to the current spiraling staffing problem. Two proposals were submitted. One clearly stood out. Glendale Senior Dining, Inc., which runs kitchen operations at 30 senior care centers in five states, including eight in New Hampshire, and which is headquartered in Manchester, submitted a very impressive proposal. One thing that made Glendale particularly attractive for consideration was that they have been providing the food service for the Rockingham County Nursing Home since March, 2017. In deciding whether to privatize, we have an actual track record to look at and consider in making our decision.
The data suggests that partnering with Glendale will ultimately produce pluses far outweighing any minuses. Employee reaction to the change was an immediate concern. We have assurance that any current county employee who wishes to stay on with Glendale, will be given that opportunity. We have learned that prior to privatization, Rockingham had a dietary staff of 47 and for two years had been operating with several unfilled positions. Today of the original 47, 44 are still on staff, two have retired and one employee transferred to housekeeping; eight new employees have been added and one more addition is under consideration as a result of the county nursing home taking over the local “Meals-on-Wheels” program. In short, there appears to be no meaningful employee turnover, which is the strongest testimony to employee satisfaction.
On the quality of service being delivered, I must confess that with my love for food, I was not going to miss the opportunity to eat as part of my deliberation process. I found an opportunity to try the food at Rockingham. As background, I have had lunch several times at the Belknap County Nursing Home and have enjoyed those meals. Based on my taste tests, our residents will continue to enjoy very good meals with Glendale in charge.
While I enjoyed eating my way to an opinion on Glendale's culinary skill, I did some actual research as to the quality of the food service they provide. On their accomplishments in Rockingham, the company's district manager said: “We didn't replace everything in Rockingham; we enhanced what they were already doing... food is what we do; any aspect of food service delivery is what we excel at. We came to help the county run efficiently and provide a level of support and experience they hadn't had before.”
The Rockingham Nursing Home director praises the Glendale performance: “The Glendale folks have been incredible. Everything they promised, they have delivered and more. It's been a great experience and partnership. They have the resources, and if they don't, they go out and get what's needed. We're creating all sorts of new things, so it's an exciting time for sure.”
Based on the Rockingham experience, one can reasonably conclude that our nursing home residents will make out well with privatization, as will our current employees, if they elect to stay on with Glendale. Moreover, we solve the acute staffing problem that is currently being faced.
That takes us to cost. Based on the proposal from Glendale, the county stands to save somewhere between $100,000 and $200,000 by partnering with Glendale. At this point, it appears to be a win-win all around. If by chance, it doesn't work out, the contract will have a 60-day out upon written notice. So at worst, we will be back where we are. For this reason, I am strongly inclined to vote in favor of the Glendale proposal.
Hunter Taylor
Belknap County Commissioner
Alton
