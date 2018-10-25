To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to introduce myself as a candidate for state representative in Barnstead.
In 1944 I was saved by a young Christian farmer’s wife who hid me in a hayloft from Nazi soldiers. The rest of my Jewish family of 28 were murdered in the Holocaust.
I moved with my husband and sons from England 37 years ago to Barnstead — a land that was full of wide-open spaces and opportunity. Wanting to contribute to my new home, I was a volunteer EMT, served 15 years on the School Board, and currently serve on the Planning Board.
Recently I was shocked to see neo-Nazis marching here in America, re-energized in the current divisive climate. I saw the same hatred in their faces as those who marched in my hometown 75 years ago, against which we all should make a stand.
Having experienced persecution, I not only value the privilege of participating in our local democracy, but know the individual duty that exists in guarding the freedoms we all enjoy.
In the past, despite heated discussion, we seemed to be able to find common ground and solutions to common problems. Fences were the greatest barriers that separated us. Now we are becoming people divided along a myriad of ideological differences.
I want to make a stand against this divisive climate, not from a partisan position, but as a neighbor. We have so much more in common than the political climate wants us to believe. As your representative I will promote civil, respectful debate. Fifteen years on the school board has taught me what cooperation can achieve when people pull together.
Education should be practical and designed to equip our children for the future. I hope to promote more opportunity for the pursuit of vocational, as well as academic, pathways.
I wish to reach across the ideological fence to find ways to help fund our schools and services, with an emphasis on alleviating the inequitable financial burden of homeowners.
I am a public speaker, using my life story to show what can happen when hatred and prejudice is allowed to shape society. I enjoy talking to schools and rejoice how a message of tolerance resonates with our youth. It gives me hope for the future. I always end my talks positively with the suggestion that instead of hatred, we should try love for a change.
Kathy Preston
Barnstead
