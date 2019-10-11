To The Daily Sun,
On Thursday, October 10t, a letter appeared in this newspaper claiming I was in favor of conversion therapy for minors. I clearly and emphatically am NOT in favor of conversion therapy. HB-587 creates governmental intrusion into the private lives of families and takes away parental rights.
It is never a good idea to introduce the government into the private affairs of citizens, and the writer should really examine the fine print of bills before he spews forth his hatred and vitriol for a particular candidate. There is no place here in Laconia or anywhere in America for the spurious politics of personal destruction and I would hope that whichever candidate is chosen in Laconia’s mayoral race, it would be on the basis of integrity, truthfulness, and accomplishment, rather than the creation of falsehoods.
Rep. Peter J. Spanos
Candidate for Mayor
Laconia
