To The Daily Sun,
This past Tuesday, I read another intimidating column by E. Scott Cracraft. The column had to do with bullies. look up the definition of a bully in the Oxford Universal Dictionary and one of the meaning's is "intimidate."
Now, Scott doesn't have any problem calling anyone that disagrees with him a bully; conservatives are his favorite target. He is smarter than the average donkey, whoops, I mean bear. Unlike us stupid conservatives, he knows the difference between "a Marxist" (Karl and Groucho). He probably watched a lot of TV when he was younger.
He says, as a survivor of bullying since a early age, he grew up to stand up to bullies. And boy does it show. According to him, the biggest bully in the world is our President Donald Trump.
I find it very intimidating. being a supporter of our president, to be called a racist, a Sexist or a bully when I don't think that I am one. I am, at the very least, according to Scott, a guilty bystander to let it go on. I wonder what I am guilty of by reading his letters? I support my president and feel no guilt at all.
I am reminded of something I learned growing up, and that was the pen is mightier than the sword. Thinking of that, I guess all who don't agree with Scott are lucky to survive to write our letters.
After reading other of Scott's letters, am sure uou will be shocked that those of you who didn't support Trump or stood by and let it happen are part of the problem. I had friends tell me they didn't like Trump and didn't vote for him, but they wrote in someone else. They also said there was no way would they have voted for Hillary. That ended up to be national trend.
As one who follows the news every day (paper-TV), I wasn't aware of all this right-wing violence that has risen. The Klan and white nationalist who came crawling out from under the rocks, must have seen their shadow and went right back in.
Personally I don't wear a sheet but I guess I could be ,as Scott says, a Sun bully; probably a "right-wing bully". I looked it up, a Sun bully is someone who doesn't agree with Scott.
There is so much more I could write, but I have to see if I can round up a rubber sword in case Scott can't find another way to get a column in The Sun.
I would pray for you Scott, but all that would happen is you telling me that God told me to do it.
There is more than one kind of Sun letter writer that have courage.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
