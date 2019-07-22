To The Daily Sun,
I live in Belmont and thank God that the town has ordinances and statutes that would prevent people like Mike Sylvia from living next to me. I can only imagine what the resale value of my home would be if it were located next to someone living in an RV or garage without a working septic system.
When looking for a home to buy, I do inquire what the neighbors are like. How is it that this person is my state representative?
Steven Belcher
Belmont
