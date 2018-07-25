To The Daily Sun,
Is it a time to be complacent? In this time of more or less full employment can or should we be discontented? I guess that each of us must reach a conclusion as to what gives peace of mind.
I, for one, am discontented. Employment is not one of my concerns because at 80 plus years, my main work assignment is staying alive and reasonably healthy. Part of staying alive is thinking. I still do a lot of that. And, occasionally share some of my thoughts with those who still read letters to the editor.
What is the source of my discontent? I live in reasonable comfort in a rural setting; scenic beauty surrounds me. Birds, bears, and deer stop by and trash my garden occasionally but that’s part of being one with nature. Gee, you say, that sounds like what I want when I retire. It’s true, I have a good life with just enough company to keep me interested in each new day. But I don’t like what is happening nationally, so I must speak out.
The last few years have been a political wasteland. Elected representatives have been and continue to shirk their responsibilities. They continue to squander opportunities to act in a responsible way. Efforts to provide leadership have been answered with scorn. Some of the voices of reason have withdrawn from the national political theater. Many of them have done so because they see what is coming and don’t want to be there to share the blame. Still others have written books or appear on the Sunday news forums to help us understand or warn us of the impending crisis. If you think everything is “just peachy” right now, all I can do is pity you. If, however, you don’t approve of the conduct of the current administration; you are not alone. Lately, I have perceived a bit more push-back from legislators on both sides of the aisle.
Although it appears that the long, hot summer will not be productive, the fall will bring a discussion of the issues that have been in the pending file a bit too long. A short list of those may be in order. In no particular order, they are as follows:
Immigration policy making and legislation to create order instead of the misguided bumbling that has occurred. A current overall plan is hard to discern.
Identifying and funding as many of the infrastructural needs as we can. We could, perhaps, look back at how our interstate system became a reality through using a “get it done” attitude. It worked for Ike and legislators of both parties back then. Why not now?
Accepting some environmental realities would be a start. Global warming is, there is no denying it, so we should be trying to adapt strategies to cope with it instead of doing things that accelerate its progress. I could make a list here but it wouldn’t fit in the confines of reasonable letter length.
We need to realize that some legislative intervention is needed soon in the international trade scene. The tariff war going on in the name of fairness is just not going to work. Cheap goods will always be with us. Making them more expensive is not the answer. Aggravating our allies is counter productive. What to do about making sense of trade will be the subject of a future letter.
Creating an understandable foreign policy is another priority. The decisions made by this administration are a disaster. It is true that current attitude projected is causing our enemies to hesitate but it won’t last. In addition, trashing our allies should be of great concern and should be stopped immediately.
So, you see, I am discontented with the world and national problems, are you?
Bill Dawson
Northfield
