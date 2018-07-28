A lynch mob?
I could not help but feel sorry for Mayor Ed Engler as I saw the front page picture in the July 25 edition of The Laconia Daily Sun. Many, many protesters surrounding the mayor as he tried to enter the city municipal building to begin a day of work.
I do live in Gilford, but own some rental properties are in Laconia. My experience in the past 40 years has been one of cooperation and effort by city employees, councilors and the mayor — although things have not always gone 100 percent my way. These folks are trying. They do not make the highest of wages, some very minimal. The picture kind of set me back a bit. There is enough of this thing going on in the USA at present. I do not wish to see it happening in Laconia.
Devere (Lee) Engelhardt
Gilford
