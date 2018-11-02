To The Daily Sun,
Okay, here's what I see. Let's talk about life in general for a minute, it just doesn't seem to make sense anymore. First, how about the weather?
Next my State Rep., Mr. Spagnuolo: an you guarantee the people you represent that you will not use the same questionable judgement you showed in becoming a drug reliant person? I hope you continue to do well but I have reservations. Maybe it is just me but owning a treatment center and voting for treatment funds kind of seems self-serving. You could be the greatest guy in the world. However, it kind of smells like a four day old cod fish.
The salt and sand will be down next folks, can't wait. Let's hope they don't use that brine solution that we know doesn't work.
Elizabeth Warren is listed as Harvard Law's first person of "color." I didn't know that meant blonde hair and blue eyes. Bernie Sanders, free stuff for everybody. Tax the rich, they won't move out of the country! Nancy Pelosi wants to be Speaker of the House again. Our Gang of Four in Washington, need I say more? The Judge Kavanaugh fiasco. What a thing to do to a decent man. And yes, Virginia, there are decent men in this country.
Do we need as many former, current and future junkies in Laconia? Think maybe we might have enough.
One more thing: the Democratic Party. My father (a lifelong Democrat) always taught me to root for the little guy. He worked in management and you had to toe the mark in his employ and I argued with him a lot. However, I always highly respected his opinion of the little guy. The Democrats used to fight for the little guy. You know, the ones who pay their taxes, work their jobs, and maintain their properties. It is now on a socialist path. It does not care about the good of the country. It cares about retaining its power and doing as its controllers dictate. It just doesn't seem to make sense anymore.
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.