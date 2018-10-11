To The Daily Sun,
“My only hope is that gays will be running the world, because then there would be no war. Just a greater emphasis on military apparel.” — Roseanne Barr
I’m done with politics, Dobby is free!
And, if Jesus was here for Halloween I bet he would have a wonderful time with the kids and their families! Why? Because he was human and enjoyed life.
Oh yeah — this letter is under 100 words.
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
