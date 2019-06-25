To The Daily Sun,
Abortion continues to be a topic of discussion. The decisions require consideration by the mother to be and her doctor. After reviewing the Constitution, it seems the right to abortions are protected by the First Amendment.
Please bear in mind, it is the viewpoint of this writer abortions are significantly harmful to a woman, but not from a moral or religious perspective. While I support a woman's right to choose, it does not mean I am pro-abortion. I would hope the pregnancy is carried to term, but it is her decision to make, not mine.
There are more serious issues arising supporting choice becomes necessary to conserving rights expressed in this amendment. The first item is the religious protection. It is quite apparent that abortion prevention is promoted by religious groups; Christian, Muslims, Hebrew and other faiths. One needs to remember, this amendment was designed to protect religions (all of them) as well as protect us from religion.
Secondly, this is a medical issue, between the mother to be and her doctor; not religion or government. My stance on abortion is not so much on social, religious, or moral grounds, rather it is based on the physical and mental health perspectives.
I am a guy, which also excludes me from process. The attack on choices degrades women. It was men who designed these laws, not women.
Supporting choice takes precedence in my opinions on abortions. Pro-choice means you have the right to carry the pregnancy to full term, or not. Physical side effects of both choices may mean death to the mother. Pro-choice laws are needed to protect the mother so she does not have to resort to "back alley, or hanger abortions". Government control on life must be lessened. Anti-abortion laws worsen the impact of public health and safety, especially for women.
What comes next? Could such control extend to determining life span on adults (healthy or otherwise)? Will seniors become "eliminated" because of increased dependence on society? There are serious consequences of anti-abortion laws. Life, liberty, health and safety issues arise. Religions cause judgmental impact, and fail to respect the woman who chooses abortion. Pro-lifers, one needs to know the choice to terminate a pregnancy is pro-life; for that individual woman. In other words, one rule, one size is not applicable. A woman's choice is protected by the First Amendment, using the religion aspect of this law.
The Preamble to the Constitution provides the right to happiness, health, safety, welfare, and property. We need to understand, such a decision is a traumatic time for a mother to be. Such discussion must be respected in the context of the physician/patient setting, not in religious or other social settings. Such discussion takes into account side effects, health of the mother, the baby, as well as the social and mental health issues. In short, one would tell either religions or government, "keep your hands off my body." If the pregnancy comes as a result of rape, this is a non issue. To ask that woman to further carry on the trauma of the rape is reprehensible. It is her choice to make, no one else. The First Amendment, and the Preamble of the Constitution key protections for women, and all of us. The choice is yours, but let the mother to be make hers.
Bob Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
