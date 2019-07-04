To The Daily Sun,
Does Independence Day mean today what it always meant? As I sit here writing this around the time of Memorial Day, I started thinking about Independence Day. Memorial Day and Independence Day day, along with Veterans Day, have a very significant role and place in the history of our country and also shows our support the role of the military in making and keeping our country free and safe. I guess that is why we celebrate them as national holidays.
What does that mean to us as Americans? Did you ever think about the nameless number of soldiers and fellow Americans that gave their lives to us as a total sacrifice or the many who were injured or have experienced unspeakable tragedies or acts of violence on our behalf? As you celebrate our countries independence, honor the sacrifice of those who you may never know and the reasons we are free. It reminds me of the Billy Ray Cyrus Song, “Some gave all.” If you ever need a visual reminder, visit Arlington National Cemetery with 400,000 graves (https://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil) or the Wall of Fallen Soldiers with 58,000 names from Vietnam and the additional names of 265,000 nurses in the Nation Mall in Washington DC. (Visit the Online Virtual Wall of Faces - https://www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces/)
As a veteran of the military, I have experienced the training and readiness it takes to become a member of our military. I realize that the reality of having to put your life on the line for others is no small thing and that you are committed to doing this almost without question or input. You rely on the judgment of people above you (politicians and ranking military) to make these choices for you in the best interest of our GREAT COUNTRY! It is because of our great country that many times the balance of power in the world remains, and we as the USA do not seek to take over or make it our own.
This brings me to another point I often ponder. When the founders of our country decided to declare our independence from Britain, did they think about and argue about the meaning of God in our Declaration of independence? I’m going to say… probably not. I am pretty sure that God back then was their idea of something and/or someone larger than themselves. Religion was common in the days of old and probably based on some version of Catholic or protestant Christianity but they still felt that there were things to stand up for greater than themselves.
I’m sure if the founders of our country were here today in the present-day United States of America, they may argue that over the years, even though God may be different now based on all the different cultures that have come to make up the USA… God still does exist in many different ways for us. God may look different but taking God out of everything does not benefit us, in my humble opinion. That may very well be why the world seems to be the godless and lawless state that it is in and you hear about in the news so often.
It is good to see that we, as individuals, are not the only reason that everything exists. It is good to realize that others exist and that we were all put here for each other... to support and benefit in mutual ways. If you look for it, you can see that goodness still exists every day among us. Really what would be the point of existence if that weren’t the case? Where does our sense of right and wrong come from if there isn’t something larger than us? I believe that God still exists in our modern world even though sometimes it feels like the media would have us believe otherwise. Just remember that we control how those stories turn out in our own everyday lives and that you and I are a big part of that world.
So I say to you… to paraphrase a great old patriotic song… GOD BLESS AMERICA! Land that I LOVE! Stand beside her and guide her… and HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY to you!
Scott Patten
Bristol
