To The Daily Sun,
I am running for one of the two open positions on the Gilmanton School Board. I have lived in this area all my life. I grew up in Belmont, earned my bachelor’s degree at UNH-Durham and settled down in Gilmanton shortly after. My husband, Bob, and I have lived in town for almost 21 years.
My husband and I have two kids. Our oldest daughter attended Gilmanton school and is now a freshman at Gilford High School. Our youngest daughter is currently in 7th grade at the Gilmanton school.
I work at the Department of Environmental Services and have been there for over 21 years. I work in the Drinking Water and Groundwater Bureau. I feel very fortunate to work at DES with dedicated people who really care about what they do.
In my position there I manage a financial assistance program that provides low interest loans to public water systems for drinking water infrastructure projects. We loan out approximately $10-$25 million dollars a year. This provides me with experience in dealing with a variety of stakeholders, including towns, cities, public works departments and various other groups. My responsibilities at DES also include managing emergency planning requirements for water utilities and I am currently the vice-chair of the N.H. Public Works Mutual Aid program, which is a volunteer mutual aid program for communities during emergencies.
From 2001-2004, I was on the Gilmanton Zoning Board and then joined the Gilmanton Recycling Committee a few years later. Between my professional life and personal life, I do have experience being on different boards.
I have volunteered, along with my husband, at the Gilmanton Youth Organization (GYO) for the past 10 years, helping with fundraising, field maintenance, communications, outreach and managing the various youth sports programs in any way I could. I’d like to say coaching too but I was just a team mom in charge of ice cream after games.
I am running for Gilmanton School Board because I believe it is important to volunteer and help whenever you can. My parents showed me that and my husband and I believe we need to show our own kids the same. So many vital programs would not exist without volunteers.
I think I would do a good job because I’m organized, hard-working, willing to learn and I care about where I live. I feel its important to invest in the children that are our future so that they can be productive and good people in the world. I understand that there needs to be balance for appropriate spending while showing teachers and staff that they are supported.
I believe all my experiences that I’ve mentioned provide me with the skills needed to do a good job as a school board member. I would appreciate your vote on March 12.
Johnna McKenna
Gilmanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.