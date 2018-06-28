To The Daily Sun,
Let me start by saying I do not object to people writing and challenging my columns. In fact, I think it is a good thing to have a contrasting argument so that readers can read and decide which is the better argument for their position.
In my most recent column, a number of people used the newspaper’s on-line comment section to complain about what I wrote, and it actually gave me a chuckle . . . because the complaints they cited were not about anything that was written in the column. In today’s paper, another writer complained about the same article, implying that while what I wrote may be true, I may have left out information that would have changed the story. To both groups of people, I ask that instead of simply hurling innuendos, cite what you think to be a misrepresentation . . . and no, they’re not “Fox News” stories, they’re from a variety of news sources, videos of congressional investigations, interviews of the former FBI director, the Inspector General Report, and copies of FBI internal text messages, and on and on and on. Every item in that column is factual. Simply trying to scapegoat “Fox News” as a discrediting statement is shallow and not an argument.
In the letter to the editor in today’s paper, the writer wrote that in a column that was printed on April 25, 2017, entitled “Your party or your country . . . you choose,”, he wrote that “Meade once again has made it clear that he chooses “party” and portfolio” over country.” However, the fact is that the essence of the entire article was to have people stop putting their political party ahead of the country and the article's closing line was, “It’s time to stop the name calling and rioting and put the country before your party.”
To my friends on the left, I repeat, make an argument, not an enemy.
Bob Meade
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.