In response to Kent Rosberg’s letter of October 4, 2018: I appreciate the long informative letters in the Laconia Daily Sun. In this day of short, terse exclamations on social media, it’s nice to have a venue where people are able to express their opinions and put some reason behind them. We text rather than talk. We use “u” rather than “you” (I’m curious to see what those folks do with all of their extra time). We respond with emojis rather than words (hieroglyphics making a comeback?). I read the letters in the Sun. Some I agree with and some I don’t but what I appreciate about many of them is the thought and reason put into the writing. So, if you don’t want to read a long letter then don’t. And to everyone who takes the time to write long thoughtful letters, I say thank you. Thank you very very very very very very very very, well, I could go on and say that 50 more times to get to 250, but sometimes, a short letter will do. Thank you very much. (189 including my name and before this statement, now 197, now 199…. )
Hillary Seeger
Meredith
(0) comments
