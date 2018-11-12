To The Daily Sun,
Meredith and Gilford voters:
To those of you who know me, you already know that I am a man of few words. To all of you who saw fit to trust me to represent you in Concord, I thank you dearly and promise to study each and every bill that I cast a vote on. I am very humbled.
Harry H. Bean
State Rep.-Elect for Dist. 2
Gilford
