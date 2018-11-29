To The Daily Sun,
Mismanagement or lack of meaningful management at the Laconia Post Office continues unabated.
The Laconia Post Office supposedly handles mail deliveries for Gilford, and, more specifically, to Mountain Drive on which I happen to live. Although the roads were cleared and easily passable, there was no delivery at my home last Friday.
When I called the Post Office on Saturday, I was told that there had been no delivery on Friday because they “did not have a carrier for the route.” But they said that they have a new permanent carrier for the route, he was finishing up his in office work and would be on the road for a Saturday delivery. But there was no delivery to my home on Saturday.
The Monday delivery was much sparser than usual.
There was no delivery at all on Tuesday, although the roads were clear in the afternoon.
When I called the Post Office mid-day on this past Wednesday, the phone rang and rang with no answer. Later, when I tried again, someone finally answered, and I asked to speak with the Postmaster, I was told he was out on the road — but I left my name and number and asked for a call back. I am still waiting.
It seems to me that someone (or maybe more than one) person or persons in so-called “management” at the Laconia Post Office needs to be fired, or, at the least, forced to undergo major attitude adjustment.
No wonder UPS and FedEx are eating their lunch!
Norman J. Silber
Gilford
There are no call backs, trust me! Just excuse after excuse is all you will get.
