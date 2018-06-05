To The Daily Sun,
Will I ever get the help that I need? Who makes the choice on who gets treatment and who doesn't? Wouldn't it make sense to give the alcoholic/addict the "right" treatment that would give them a better chance to have a successful life?
The state and the courts/prosecutors say they want to help and cut back on recidivism, but then they pick and choose. When looking at the crime and the punishment, maybe they should look at why, and what could be done so that it doesn't happen again.
Is it the alcoholic/drug addict who is failing the community or the system that is failing us?
I know, for me, prison made me worse, and I can't be the only one. Hopefully, I'll encourage other alcoholics and addicts to speak up.
Once again, I am screaming for help, but will it come too late?
Thank you for your prayers and for reading.
William Lee, Jr.
Belknap County Jail
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.