To The Daily Sun,
I am unclear as to how I got included in Dick Burchell's ongoing rant directed against my wife, Ruth Larson. However, I am honored to be included on his enemies list. Often, one's character can be judged by his or her enemies. In this vein, I can think of no one I would rather have identify me as their enemy. He accuses me of having “slimed” him; I am puzzled as to how that could be done.
Hunter Taylor
Alton
