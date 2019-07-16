To The Daily Sun,
I have been reading Mr. Boutin's prolific letters to the editors with interest. In his July 2nd letter he observes, "liberals and academics refuse all cooperation. They refuse to debate objectively on the merits and substance of any issue." If he is genuinely interested in an objective debate on the merits and substance of any issues of his choosing, I would be happy to serve as a counterpoint to his perspective.
Mr. Boutin, why don't you suggest the first topic.
Eric Herr
Hill
