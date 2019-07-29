To The Daily Sun,
You hear about it often, how we need more money for education. I thought the N.H. Lottery was supposed to take care of that?
The government taxes the winnings at the rate of 40 percent of the jackpot holdings, So, where is that money going? School policy makers talk about the need to raise the school tax, otherwise, they will be "cutting programs." The ones that the taxpayers and the students want the most go first. Interesting.
They don't need more money to solve this problem. It is the whole approach to education that is going 180 degrees in the wrong direction.
Here are some of the statistics of our public schools:
It has been said that 17 percent of the high school grads are unable to read and write. More than 40 percent of college students do not complete a college degree. One-half of all college graduates never go into or leave the field they had gotten a degree in. Forty-percent of new teachers leave the profession within the first five years. (From Sir Ken Robinson's book Creative Schools.)
Next, look at the rising rate of drug use, suicide, depression, and crime. Did anyone consider there might be a connection between our failing educational system and these social trends?
Our antiquated form of public education was modeled after the Industrial Revolution in the form of mass production. A one shoe fits all mentality.
If you happen to have a good memory, you are considered smart in that you can pass the tests. If you are not one who can memorize well, you are not "academically smart."
Our school system as it is now, and how it's been, is one of conformity. It judges students with a single standard of ability.
It is a culture of strict compliance. So, if you don't fit that model you are rejected by the system. You are earmarked by the school and by your own consciousness; you are and feel stigmatized.
School disengage and detach students. They are bored out of their minds and find no relevancy to their everyday life and things they naturally find interesting.
I ought to know. I was one of those students. The things or topics I wanted to learn were not taught in school. I found the school to be as a prison sentencw, even at a young age. I couldn't see the purpose of storing tons of dry information. Anything that I wanted to learn about and do was trivialized and not important. I would have to suffer and be stigmatized for the next 12 years of school and wait to become an adult to then decide what I wanted to learn and pursue. By that time I was educated out of my creativity because it wasn't valued, just as I wasn't valued. I hated being there because I didn't fit into their model and mold of education.
I happen to learn very differently. I didn't like reading then. "There is this narrow view of what is considered intelligence. This system of education is damaging the prospects of countless people" (Ken Robinson) and this is why they turn to drugs, crime, suicide, become depressed. "School suppresses individuality, imagination, and creativity. Schools then and now still ignore's creativity and talents." (Ken Robinson)
Just a few years ago, I got a job substitute teaching in a number of school districts here in New Hampshire. I loved it and the students loved me. I used a 180 degree approach to teach much of what is not being done as far as I could see. Again, this is not saying there are not excellent, teachers that I met in those two years trying to get a full-time position. One of the principals I had gotten to know said to me, "They don't hire permanent subs because they would have to pay the benefits along with a full-time substitute. That's a whole other topic for another time. Anyway, I had asked a number of classes of students what they loved and had interests in and would they like the idea of self-directed learning of their passion. Every one of them had a different innate interest and passion. One-hundred percent of them agreed they would rather learn that. No matter what age or grade it was. I got the same response. They all agreed what they were learning made no sense to them as much as it did for me and still doesn't. None of what I was forced to memorize to pass tests help me find or directed me.
Solution. (Credited to Sir Ken Robinson PhD.)
— Schools need to create conditions for creativity.
— To have student-centered learning environments where teachers act more like guides than lecturers.
— Schools true and real purpose is to facilitate learning.
— Personalize education, to value the individual.
— Having the right to self-determination.
— Creating the environment for the potential of the students to evolve and to thrive in and out of school so that students can realize their potential to live a productive life.
We all learn differently. There are different learning styles and types.
If school was done this way in the few examples I had given, the students would want to be in school year-round, pursuing what they want to learn and do as a career. They would be prepared for real life and have direction early at a young age.
I know what I am talking about. I am a product of this failed system and I am paying the price for it even now at age 60.
This narrow view of our current educational system of academic and non-academic students, smart people and not smart people is being judged against by this narrow view of the mind and is misplaced and fictitious.
Ken Robinson
Gilford
