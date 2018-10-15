To The Daily Sun,
Representatives Cordelli, Marsh, Crawford and their supporters consistently pull the wool over the voters’ eyes so they can slip legislation through, giving our money away to their friends. The voucher bill is one such instance. They rail that I don’t provide facts and that it isn’t true that it would raise property taxes.
“A concern over the potential loss of funds to public schools, cited by Republican Neal Kurk of Weare, chairman of the Finance Committee, was a major issue leading to a 170-159 vote to send the bill, SB-193, to interim study. “The bill before us shifts a major financial burden onto local property taxpayers, and I wasn’t elected to increase local property taxes,” Kurk said. — Cited from article in the Union Leader, May 2, 2018.
The Republican incumbents will bring this bill back in the next session. Each of the incumbent legislators voted for this bill. Vote for Richard Stuart, John A. Morrissey and Caroline Nesbitt to stop this raiding of public finances. I am a pragmatist, not an ideologue. As a business owner for 28 years, I look for what works for the public. By the way, the definition of regressive is “(of a tax) taking a proportionally greater amount from those on lower incomes.” The gasoline tax here in New Hampshire would be a regressive tax. I am against any regressive taxes.
John Morrissey
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.