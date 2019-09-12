To The Daily Sun,
I am attending a funeral tonight — again. For a beloved son, father, friend — and I just can’t wrap my head around how our small little city has been so brutally affected by this mess of drugs. I know people love to debate if it is a disease or a choice but I think we meet in the middle and call it a problem.
I am 37 years old and I have been to at least 20+ funerals. More deaths happened of classmates I knew that I could not bring myself to attend. Let that sink in. So when you wonder why someone is depressed or how something happens think about what our generation looks like right now. How do we help? It’s something I passionately would love to work on and figure out.
I know some of you are angry and sick of it and trust me; so am I. But I am even angrier that it is such a big problem and we still aren’t doing enough about it. I am angry that again, here I sit dressed up to go to another funeral of someone who barely started life. Because it affects us all you see; not just the addict or you and me.
So please let’s talk about it often. Let’s fight and beat this. I challenge you to care.
Sarah Jenna
Laconia
