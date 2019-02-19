To The Daily Sun,
Last week a picture of the building and construction over at the Huot Technical Center was put on the cover of The Laconia Daily Sun. Then a couple of days later there was a letter in the paper concerning the safety practices of the class.
In any of the classes at the Huot Technical Center, safety is always first. Especially in the building and construction class. Each student that goes through the course must complete a 10 hour OSHA course before being able to participate in any hands-on projects, and following the OSHA course every student takes a safety test on every power tool in the workshop and everyone is required to get a hundred on every test.
Here at the Huot Technical center, nothing less than 100 percent safety will ever be accepted. And those who doubt the safety of the class can feel free to come and look at the tiny house when we have our open house. Because nothing gets done right when you're unsafe.
Koby Nedeau
Laconia
