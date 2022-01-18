To The Daily Sun,
The resignation of Brian Gallagher from the Gunstock Area Commission is a sad event for our community. The success of local government depends largely on dedicated and fair-minded volunteers like Brian, and if conditions are created that make their work unbearable, the entire community loses. For many months, three of the Gunstock Commissioners, including Brian Gallagher, have been under constant attack from leaders of the county delegation, namely Chair Michael Sylvia, Vice Chair Ray Howard and Rep. Norman Silber. Baseless allegations of wrongdoing, and even illegal conduct, have been levied against honorable and dedicated men by the delegation members determined to take control of Gunstock.
While over the years I have had my disagreements with Brian Gallagher, some of these quite public, I have always respected him as a person of integrity, and a decent and committed public servant. I cannot say the same of the three delegation leaders who have attacked him and the other two Gunstock Commissioners.
Many years ago, when the Belknap delegation was in more enlightened hands, Gunstock was taken out of the political arena and placed under the control of the independent GAC. Although some missteps were made over 20 years ago, with some resulting financial problems, those issues were resolved and have never recurred. The independent operational set-up has been highly successful since then, and Gunstock has consistently repaid all of its financial obligations and has regularly made payments to the county, lessening the amount of taxes paid by county property owners. It has also been a major engine driving the area economy, with a beneficial impact that has increased as Gunstock has become a three-season resort. Most of all, Gunstock is a beloved institution among skiers and non-skiers alike, with successive generations of families enjoying it and treasuring it.
The shameless power grab on the part of the Sylvia-Howard-Silber trio (and those who blindly follow them) runs contrary to the best interests of the county and its taxpayers. Let us show our appreciation of Brian Gallagher, and his tireless efforts to protect Gunstock, by voting those representatives out in the fall of 2022. I can think of no better tribute and no better service to our county.
Hunter Taylor
Alton
