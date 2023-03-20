A recent letter from an Alton resident about the county budget was full of inaccuracies and misleading statements. The writer's harsh criticism of County Delegation Chair Harry Bean showed either the writer's complete confusion or his lack of honesty. First, his strong suggestion that the upcoming county tax increase will have a huge impact on property taxes is simply untrue. Using his own property as an example illustrates the true facts: the property assessment was $339,000, the total tax bill $3,854.83, and of that only $359.34 was county tax. Under the proposed budget, his county tax would increase by $125.77 for the year. This is less than 1% of his total tax bill.
Another false claim in the letter is that the delegation budget committee is very inexperienced, with only two out of the seven members with previous county budget experience. The reverse is actually true; only two of the seven have no previous experience.
The writer also failed to acknowledge one of the main reasons why county taxes are being increased. The prior delegation led by Reps. Sylvia, Silber, Comtois, Aldrich and Howard squandered $5 million in county reserves to create a one-time reduction of almost $2 million in the already low county tax, which they bragged about. This so-called tax relief was paid for from the reserve and was sustainable only by a large enough reserve. The reserve has been dangerously depleted. The chickens have come home to roost, taxes have to be raised, and there is nothing left to soften the increase.
The current chairman and budget committee were dealt a lousy hand by the prior delegation, but their common sense approach will get the county back on the right track. They deserve our thanks, not ill-informed and dishonest attacks. Let's replace fear-mongering with facts.
