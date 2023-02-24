Many Republicans have been slow to recognize what extremists in their party are doing and the effects of their actions. As the extremism has intensified, some prominent members of the party are starting to speak out. For example, Republican National Committeewoman from our state Juliana Bergeron has just stated publicly: "There are people in our party that want to put women back into the 1960s. ... I wish I didn't have to say that, but that's how I feel."
The extremist group that trumpets its deep commitment to liberty denies women the liberty to make health care decisions relating to their own bodies. But their suppression of liberty does not end with denying women the right to choose.
The extremists are in effect rewriting the Pledge of Allegiance; "Liberty and Justice for All" is in practical effect being changed to "Liberty and Justice for White People." Black history, clearly a significant and in many instances a sad part of American history, may not be taught in our schools because it makes white people uncomfortable.
These extremists are also seeking to negate that concept of liberty incorporated in our Constitution that guarantees freedom from any governmentally imposed religion. Their concept of religious liberty is that we all should be free to practice Christianity as defined by the Christian nationalists where "far right" notions of right and wrong have replaced the teachings contained in the Sermon on the Mount.
What we are seeing from the extreme right is the introduction of autocracy disguised as liberty. We should all be mindful of the words of Patrick Henry in his last public speech in 1799: "United we stand, divided we fall. Let us not split into factions which must destroy that union upon which our existence hangs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.