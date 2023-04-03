I have attended every final Belknap County budget hearing since 2015; what I saw at the hearing on Wednesday night was truly remarkable. Rep. Steven Bogert, chair of the delegation Budget Committee, carefully walked the full delegation and packed meeting room of spectators through a step-by-step, department-by-department explanation of exactly how the recommended budget numbers had been arrived at. It was a superb job of explaining what was clearly a very thoughtfully constructed recommended budget.
While there was some of the "cut it because we can" mentality that has guided past delegation leadership groups still present in the current delegation and a few ill-explained amendments made to cut various line items of the recommended budget, all were handily defeated by an overwhelming majority of the delegation. It was obvious to a very clear majority of those present that this budget was aimed at what is good for Belknap County, its people and its future rather than cutting for the sake of cutting to provide something to crow about in future political campaigns.
We should all be thankful for the efforts of a solid majority of this delegation led by delegation Chair Harry Bean, Budget Committee Chair Bogert and the other members of the budget committee. With a solid "common-sense" majority in this delegation, an excellent Board of Commissioners and a very able county administrator, the future of our county is now in good hands. It is up to us, the people of our county to keep it this way. Hopefully, we will with our support and votes.
