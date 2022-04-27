To The Daily Sun,
The ongoing Silber/Sylvia vendetta against Gunstock began with deception and lies, and they continue today. This costly legal engagement has a current legal bill of $40,827.50, with $20,000 paid out in taxpayer money so far.
The mess started when delegation Chair Michael Sylvia threatened to remove three Gunstock Area Commissioners, who then sought a protective injunction.
At the Nov. 16, 2021 delegation meeting Rep. Norman Silber moved to engage counsel to defend the delegation in the injunctive action at a maximum cost of $20,000. During deliberations, Silber emphasized the cap and assured the delegation that the engagement was solely to defend the injunctive action.
Unbeknownst to others, Silber's hand-picked firm had already started to do his legal bidding, prior to the delegation vote, with the legal bill showing $1,595 for services performed on Nov. 15, including communications with Silber and research on removal of a Gunstock Commissioner, well beyond the stated scope of the firm's work.
The Nov. 15 engagement letter sent to Silber contained no mention of any expenditure cap and included "other matters we are asked to handle" in addition to the defense. When Sylvia signed the document the next day, his acceptance without conditions created an unlimited legal obligation on the taxpayers. Silber and Sylvia enticed the delegation to hire the firm they wanted by making knowingly false promises, in furtherance of their power grab to take over Gunstock. Without the unredacted legal bills, obtained by pressure, much of the story would remain their secret.
Much of the nature of the representation remains unknown, buried in references to emails not yet provided either to the public or the entire delegation. There appears to be no legitimate reason to withhold these emails. This entire process, however, has shown that Silber and Sylvia have a lot to hide.
Hunter Taylor
Alton
