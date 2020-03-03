To The Daily Sun,
In the Alton Town Election on March 10, the voters will be choosing two selectmen from three announced candidates, Rossiter “Bob” Holt, John Markland and Reuben Wentworth. All three are people dedicated to their community, as shown by their willingness to serve, but two of them have shown better judgment regarding the future of our town. Fiscal responsibility is a vitally important factor. But it is more than just saving taxpayer money in the short run; if the dollar saved today will cost the taxpayers $5 in the long run, that is far from fiscal responsibility.
Two of the warrant articles discussed at the recent town Deliberative Session illustrated the importance of thinking ahead. Warrant Article 19 would allot $950,000 (offset by an estimated $201,000 grant) for reconstruction of town roadways. Considering the poor conditions of some of our roads (such as those in the Stockbridge Corner and Roberts Cove areas), the costs of repairs and reconstruction will only increase with further delay.
Article 42 provided $10,000 for the Community Action Program (“CAP”), which provides “Meals on Wheels” and senior transportation for seniors in our town. These programs help keep seniors in their homes longer, avoiding much more costly nursing home care. Many of our town residents are not aware that as a result of various state statutes much of the Medicaid funding for nursing home care comes from local property taxes. (Last year Alton property owners paid approximately $700,000, up from approximately $630,000 in 2014). Consequently, fiscal responsibility clearly calls for action to allow seniors to remain in their own homes as long as safely possible. CAP is vitally important to that effort and should be supported. That support is beneficial to our seniors and to the taxpayers.
Two of the candidates supported these Warrant Articles. Mr. Wentworth joined the other four selectmen in voting 5-0 to recommend both Article 19 and 42. Mr. Markland voted as a member of the Budget Committee to recommend both. Mr. Holt was the lone “no” vote on both articles in the Budget Committee. In my view, John Markland and Reuben Wentworth have both shown the good judgment and foresight that make them the best choices for the Alton Board of Selectmen, and I urge you to vote for both.
Hunter Taylor
Alton
