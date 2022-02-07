To The Daily Sun,
The Belknap County Nursing Home has historically served almost exclusively Belknap County residents, with over 80% of those served being Medicaid recipients. A long time county commissioner from an adjoining county recently observed: "the primary mission of the county nursing home is to take care of the sickest of the sick and the poorest of the poor." Unfortunately, this vitally important responsibility is not being met in Belknap County, and our citizens deserve to know why.
The answer lies in the comparison of two counties over the last decade. Ten years ago, Belknap County had a total operating budget of $30.7 million, with the nursing home appropriation at $11.2 million. This past year the delegation budgeted $30.3 for county operations, with the nursing home receiving $11.6 million.
The story in neighboring Carroll County stands in stark contrast. It begins with a total appropriation of $23.3 million for county operations, with their nursing home being allocated $10.8 million. Ten years later, the total appropriation was $33.3 million with $13.5 million going to their nursing home.
In other words, funding for the Belknap County Nursing Home increased by only 3.6% over the 10 year period, as contrasted with the 25% increase in Carroll County. Today Mountain View Nursing Home, the Carroll County facility, is adequately staffed with full occupancy. Belknap County Nursing Home, on the other hand, faces a major staffing shortage which has forced an occupancy reduction down to 2/3 capacity. Occupancy has been dropping while the waiting list for admission grows. In short, Carroll County is fulfilling its responsibility to its aging population, Belknap County is not.
Looking at the county comparison in a broader context, it should be noted that Belknap County has the smallest operating budget of any county in the state, even as compared with the other smaller counties. Carroll County has typically had the second lowest budget in the state, yet its budgets are significantly greater the than Belknap County appropriations.
Sadly, the future of the Belknap County Nursing Home continues to be bleak. This is a direct result of actions of the Executive Committee of the delegation consisting of Reps. Mike Sylvia, Norman Silber, Raymond Howard, Barbara Comtois and Glen Aldrich. Upon completion of its review of the $33.4 million budget recommended by the county commissioners and the department heads, the Executive Committee has recommended to the full delegation that the commissioners's recommended budget be slashed by $2.4 million with $1.4 million of the cut coming from the nursing home appropriation. Without the needed funding, the nursing home's very survival continues not only to be in jeopardy, but is even more threatened.
In the meantime, the sickest and poorest of the Belknap County seniors will continue to be denied needed care. And the revenues generated by the nursing home will drop even further. Is this what the citizens of Belknap County want? Are these representatives representing your values?
Hunter Taylor
Belknap County Commissioner
District 3 - Alton, Center Harbor, Gilford and Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.