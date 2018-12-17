To The Daily Sun,
I read the column in this paper from Steve Schaffer, the interim executive director of the N.H. Humane Society. I am just one of many people in the community who is outraged and disgusted about what has gone on behind their doors in animal care. "Sacario" is the tip of the iceberg and because of the brave actions of a few young ladies, his organization is being exposed to as to the lack of care and treatment of animals. As of today, "Sacario" is STILL in his care and has not been released to the dog training behavior organization that has offered to take him. What is the delay? I understand that Schaffer was involved in making the decision to euthanize "Sacario," along with their veterinarian. With all due respect you, Schaffer has ZERO animal shelter experience and a veterinarian should only be making health decisions on animals.
This is a repeat of the disaster at N.H. Humane five years ago, when the then executive director brought up issues of improper euthanasia of animals to the board. Obviously, the leadership for the last five years, along with the board, had their own agenda and still do. NHHS has lost the trust in the community that has supported it for 100 years.
Stop taking in transport dogs from other facilities and fix your own house first. You should close you doors until you fix your problems and work to get the trust back from the community. A newspaper column with empty promises just doesn't cut it.
Cleo Murphy
Moultonborough
