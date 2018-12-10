To The Daily Sun,
I hope that the N.H. Humane Society uses the recent experience with Sicario the German Shepard as a learning experience. While it was wonderful that Starr Lawton, Haley Dearborn, and Laura Robitaille stood up for and advocated for this dog, ultimately saving his life, it was really the job of the NHHS to do this. They should have been the ones doing the legwork and research to find this dog a safe and positive situation, not these three women.
It is the job of the NHHS to care for and protect animals, even the difficult ones. I am saddened that in this particular situation they were willing to take the easy way out instead of working hard to find an appropriate placement for this dog, people who could train him and meet his needs (as was found by Haley Dearborn). I sincerely hope that the NHHS is willing to learn from this and be better advocates for animals with ALL needs in the future.
Melanie Hodge
Sandwich
Not all dogs are good dogs and same goes for breeds!
