To The Daily Sun,
Another issue on which my views differ from those of Representative Raymond Howard, Jr., concerns county support of the non-profit outside agency Community Action Program (CAP). Close to 90 percent of CAP’s mission targets seniors, including Meals on Wheels, senior transportation, and senior companionship. These programs are all designed to enable seniors to age in their own homes, rather than enter a nursing home. Surveys of seniors show that over 90 percent of them prefer to remain at home as long as safely possible.
Belknap County has partnered with CAP for years. In 2011, CAP received $112,405 from the county in partial payment for services rendered to Belknap County residents. In 2015, during his first budget season as an elected official, Mr. Howard proposed an across-the-board cut of 20 percent in funding to all of the support agencies, including CAP, which had requested $60,905. No analysis or explanation was offered for this proposal. The delegation ultimately reduced funding of CAP by 5 percent, to $57,860.
In 2016, CAP requested funding in the amount of $89,905, the increase explained by an increase in services provided, especially Meals on Wheels, combined with a loss of other funding sources. Representative Howard at that time headed the delegation subcommittee that made recommendations to the full delegation. Their recommendation was to cut CAP’s funding not by 10 percent or 20 percent, but by 33 percent. As a result, the appropriation for CAP was only $60,000. In 2017, CAP was cut again, by 20 percent, down to $47,905, a number close to the amount Mr. Howard recommended in 2015. In 2018, CAP requested $61,000 and received the same $47,905.
Representative Howard, in successfully pushing for these reductions in funding for CAP (down from the prior $100,000 range to less than one-half of that), has saved the average county taxpayer (with a $200,000 home) less than $3 per year. Had I been on the delegation, I would have pushed for full-funding of CAP.
Although one of my reasons for supporting CAP is that I see its services as beneficial and much needed, I also believe that there are economic benefits to the county in doing so. During this period of slashing funds for CAP, the county’s required share of the state’s Medicaid match has been increasing. This care includes both nursing home care and in-home care.
In 2015, of the $13,837,174 collected in Belknap County taxes, $6,149,544 went to the state to cover the county’s obligation for Medicaid care received by seniors. In 2018, the county paid the state $7,764,235 out of the total collected ($14,880,726). In other words, the percentage of county tax revenues going to the state for Medicaid for seniors went from 44 percent to 5 percent in a 4-year period.
The average Medicaid cost to Belknap County of nursing home care is $2,100 per person per month, contrasted with an average cost of $775 per person per month for in-home care. By cutting CAP funding, we are reducing services that cost relatively little and are vital in the effort to keep our aging population at home as long as feasible. Those same cuts have the unintended consequence of creating additional tax burdens on the Medicaid side of the equation. To put the numbers in perspective, keeping 30 Belknap County seniors in their homes for one additional year before admission to a nursing home would save the county close to $500,000. Considering that our over-65 population is expected to double in the next 10 years, these sums are highly significant.
Representative Howard is rightly concerned for the taxpayers he represents. The inadequate funding of CAP, however, seems like a very unwise fiscal decision, one that costs us all more in the long run.
Ruth Larson
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.