To The Daily Sun,
I would like to express my appreciation to all of the voters of the Inter-Lakes School District who took the time and made the effort to vote on March 8. I personally appreciate being returned to the Inter-Lakes School Board for what will be my last term, and would like to say “thank you” to those who supported my candidacy.
Howard N. Cunningham
Sandwich
