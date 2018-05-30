To The Daily Sun,
Dear Mr. Mayor and the City Council:
I have had a hard time starting this letter as I have so many questions in my head after reading all of the articles and nothing make sense regarding changing ambulance vendors. Some of the articles have been published with the incorrect information, and I feel that the taxpayers of Laconia don’t have a clear picture of what is going on. If the expected impact of the Fire Department retaining the service is a $0 tax impact why are we putting the city in jeopardy of reducing services that are already overloaded? Many residents are confused as to why there are no Fire Department representatives on the ambulance committee? Communication from elected officials on this matter have been ambiguous at best.
The whole circumstance of even thinking about hiring a private, for-profit ambulance service is just hard to understand. How would doing this benefit our city? The Fire Department already provides this service and will be responding to a majority of the calls even after a private vendor provides the service. Many patients require extra help that is beyond the capabilities of a two-person crew. They are already crossed trained, and they know first hand the needs of the city. Firefighters are familiar with what is going on throughout the city and invested in the cities future.
I feel privatizing the ambulance service will be a disservice to our city. It is just sad to think at some point the decision will directly affect everyone in some way, may not be now but it will and then at that point, people will see how a private for-profit company is not the answer.
Stacy Cusack
Laconia
