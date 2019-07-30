To The Daily Sun,
I have had lot of sleepless nights since I read that Hunter Taylor was leaving the Republican Party. I just don't know how the party will survive without him. I guess the next election is in the bag for the Dems now. I'm sure his stating that he will hope for and vote for a duo of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will vault them right into the White House. After all, this is only 5 percent Joe's third try. The first one ended when it was found out that he was a serial plagiarist and the second one when Obama cleaned his clock. He also stood by Obama's failed policies. Kamala Harris worked her way up the ladder by using her charm to fatten her resume. I'll leave it at that.
I may be having a memory lapse but I don't remember Hunter writing about Obama's immigration policies that the Trump administration continued when they took over. Obama's administration built the "cages" that Trump gets blamed for, they separated families and deported hundreds of thousands during his two terms.
As far as the wall is concerned, if you do a fact check you will find that almost every country in the world protects their border by some type of wall/fence.
Hunter also brings up promises made by Trump but I don't recall him rebuking Obama/Biden over the lie "you can keep your insurance and you can keep your doctor." He mentions the national debt skyrocketing under Trump but I don't recall him writing about the fact that under Obama the debt doubled in eight years over the previous 200+.
I thought hypocrisy was imbedded in the Democratic Party but I guess we, the Republicans had/have a few of our own. I say good riddance and don't let the door hit you in the posterior on the way out.
Dave Schwotzer
Meredith
