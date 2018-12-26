To The Daily Sun,
In less than three months, on March 12, registered voters in Gilford will vote at the annual town and school meeting.
Major problems causing low voter turnout in the past have been the weather and that many Gilford voters seemingly have escaped the area for the winter season. But if you are a registered voter and cannot vote in person on election day for any of the reasons specified in RSA 657:1, you may request and obtain an absentee ballot. The following are the major reasons set forth in the law to qualify for an absentee ballot:
— You plan to be absent on the day of the election from the city, town, or unincorporated place where you are domiciled.
— You cannot appear in public on election day because of observance of a religious commitment.
— You are unable to vote in person due to a disability.
— You cannot appear at any time during polling hours at your polling place because of an employment obligation. The term "employment” shall include the care of children and infirm adults, with or without compensation.
As usual, there will be a variety of matters on which votes are requested, including warrant articles proposed by the selectmen of the town and the School Board involving, among other matters, the proposed budgets which will have a direct effect on taxes in Gilford.
There will also be one or more petition warrant articles submitted by the voters, including a petition warrant article seeking to move the regular elections from their current position on the calendar of the second Tuesday in March to the second Tuesday in May. Proponents of this measure believe that this will have a material effect of increasing voter turnout because the elections will take place in Spring rather than in the heart of Winter.
If you believe you qualify and wish to apply for an absentee ballot, the application form can be downloaded from the Town of Gilford web site, or by utilizing the following link: (https://www.gilfordnh.org/assets/municipal/3/19_Absentee_Ballot_Request__Town__School_.pdf)
You are encouraged to vote irrespective of your political persuasion. Elections have consequences.
Norman J. Silber
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.