To The Daily Sun,
“VIOLATED!" A word that, by its very sound, elicits a whole cadre of emotions, ranging from fear and anger to disappointment, emptiness and a hollow sense of loss. It is an intrusion and worse, a deliberate invasion into another’s personal space. It can be an attack on one’s personal property, one’s family, or one’s own self and seer deeply like a knife in one’s heart — INTHIS CASE IT WAS OURS!
We were violated by some thoughtless and heartless person or persons who chose to uproot a magnificent Weeping Cherry tree recently planted in memory of our beloved and unconditionally loving son.
Perhaps in the dead of darkness he, or they, didn’t notice the “In Memory of” plaque that was directly in front of this young tree that was so aptly named “Weeping Cherry.” They had to know, however, the significance and enormity of this transgression since it was, and our son is, in the most sacred of “personal spaces” of our Union Cemetery.
No doubt our cherished “Weeping Cherry” will suddenly appear and flourish in some one of your undeserving neighbor’s personal space and may he/she be reminded every day of the emotional pain and broken hearts of the people he/they violated.
Ken/Rhoda Goodman
Laconia
