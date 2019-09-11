To The Daily Sun,
Well it’s time to get into the whole climate change debate, because it seems to be the next wave of misinformation from the left. I’ll try to interject a little sanity into the discussion. Democratic candidates have turned a less than 1-degree Celsius increase in temperature over the last 100 years into world Armageddon.
Here is the data that no one on the left wants you to see. (https://www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/climate-change-global-temperature). So, how do they convince the American public that a .01C increase in temperature per year will end the world in 12 years? Simple, they lie. This is just the latest in a string of lies they perpetuate to anger voters. I have been trying to get out the facts as have many other concerned contributors to the LDS but we are met by a well-organized opposition that feeds on people’s emotions rather than their common sense.
I have many family members and friends on the left and they truly are nice people. The conversations are always civil but resolve little because for them it’s an emotional issue. Here is an actual conversation I had with someone I have known my entire life.
Me: So, do you still believe President Trump colluded with the Russians to win the 2016 election?
He: No.
Me: Do you believe he obstructed justice after Muller said he didn’t, in his deposition to Congress?
He: No, but he should be impeached!
Me: Really, what crime is he guilty of?
He: He’s a deplorable person! He insulted Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel?
Me: You do know that Germany is paying Russia billions for oil and natural gas? Those sales are keeping Russia’s struggling economy going and Germany could purchase oil and natural gas from the U.S., since we now produce more of both than we consume?
He: Silence (with a deer in the headlights look).
Me: Speaking of insulting people, the Left has called president Trump Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, a racist, a narcissist, treasonous, mentally unfit for office, etc. I don’t see the difference, do you?
He: Silence (with a deer in the headlights look again). The conversation ended.
I just scratch my head at how the Left can have a meltdown when our president insults someone but when they do it, they “feel” that’s acceptable because they are “speaking truth to power.” Civility should go both ways and the mainstream media is anything but civil to the current president.
I could go on with dozens of similar conversations but it’s always the same. The Left only “knows” what they are feed by the left-leaning media. When I fill in facts the conversations abruptly end. Sometimes with silence, others times with denial or they just blow it off as unimportant. Their point is that President Trump is “deplorable” and that’s all that is important!
I’m certainly not a psychiatrist but I have experienced that “deer in the headlights” feeling and it occurs when “facts” conflict with “perceptions.” The mind can’t move forward until it resolves the inconsistency. For many in the left it’s done by ignoring the facts. My conversation above was not random. The mainstream media lied to the American public for 2-1/2 years about Russian collusion and were never held accountable. They are still getting away with it with, saying the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (TC&JA) is benefiting the rich more than the working poor. They have been so successful; they believe they can now convince the same followers to believe a 1/100th of a degree Celsius increase in temperature per year is the biggest “existential” threat to the planet. Really? I have submitted letter after letter presenting verifiable facts with links to reliable sources and pretty much all have been ignored.
The letters in the LDS condemning our president and his supporters are verbatim repeats of what the mainstream media is “reporting.” I will compare this again to what happened 2000 years ago, when those in power crucified someone for exposing their corruption. I ask everyone to use your common sense and seek the truth. Start with knowing that most of the media has become the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. I’ll close this letter with a quote: “Common sense is not a gift it’s a curse, because you have to deal with those that don’t have any.”
Please, stop the hate and debate the facts or we will all lose in 2020.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
