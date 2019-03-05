To The Daily Sun,
During Sanbornton’s last Town Meeting, those in attendance passed an operating budget and associated warrant articles totaling $7,335,832. This was higher than the Budget Committee recommendation and even the higher Selectboard’s recommendation.
This year the proposed operating budget and associated warrant articles total $10,243,291. This amount does not include the $2.1 million in interest payments on the proposed 20 year $5 million bond.
How do we control this escalating tax burden? It starts with Town Meeting being held at Sanbornton Central School, Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. Attend, listen and be prepared to vote.
Ralph Rathjen
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.