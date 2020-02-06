To The Daily Sun,
When the 3rd Continental Congress unanimously chose celebrity-general George Washington for president, he was the only one in the room who hadn’t governed a colonial state, legislated in the 1st or 2nd Continental Congress, served as ambassador, or received a formal education. They chose him because he was a good boss who can assemble a great staff, a motivator, and a man of character who holds himself accountable and learns from his mistakes. He wasn’t a great battlefield leader, but he was great at assigning those who were, which made him a great leader, with the skills set for running a cabinet.
How different it is today, where technocrats and statesmen envision themselves in the Executive Branch — and the media impresses on the public this vision, while casting aside Andrew Yang — who time and again has proven to be a good boss who can assemble a great staff. (His campaign’s National Director of Finance is around 25 years old, is not an MBA, and raised $4 million in 1 week, including $1 million in 1 day).
Washington’s resumé stepped from chief of officer corps to chief of executive branch of government. Yang’s resume reads as: founder/CEO of a for-profit test-prep company; “vice-chair” with his wife as “CEO” of support team for his autistic son; founder/CEO of a nonprofit operating in 14 U.S. cities, chief of his 2020 Presidential campaign; next would believably be chief of the executive branch. Listen to long-form interviews to get to know Yang better: www.whoisandrewyang.com.
Colleen McCarthy
Meredith
