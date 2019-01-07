To The Daily Sun,
Thinking of barriers, remember when Pres. Reagan challenged Pres. Gorbachev, with "Take down this wall"? That setting for lethal-shootings-by-guards, the Berlin Wall, came down. My teenaged daughter was in Spain that summer in an exchange of students, and she called me up, said, "Mom, guess where I am?" My reply, "Spain." "No. I'm at the Berlin Wall!" Historic, that the post-WWII political "solution" was done with. She brought home a hand-sized piece of the rubble. Now she's a mother and her older is a teen the age she was in Spain and Germany.
A good thing about a wall such as Pres. Trump proposes is that someday it might become a political victory for someone who says for the good of humanity and with courage, "Take down this wall!"
But I've also thought, as I hear that the tomatoes we get from Mexico in the winter will soon not be on our shelves, due to border mess-up there, is that we should have an organic wall. It could be a hundreds of miles stretch of grove trees. Oranges, peaches maybe. People with Irish surnames came to our land of plenty after their potato famine drove them to a better place. Our English ancestors in New England who left from Ipswich, England, and came to Ipswich, MA, were escaping death-by-politics (wrong political party). This was a better place to be, to stay alive and perhaps safely raise children. How normal, to go from a place that doesn't work for survival to one that does.
A grove of trees, offering lovely view and respite and even God-given fruits —that would be ideal and cost far less than steel and concrete — and be friendly. It would also allow for the passage-through of wildlife in their natural habitat.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
The Berlin wall was there to keep people from escaping the Communist prison that was east Germany. Our wall will be there to protect our people from the crime, drugs and disease these invaders are bringing into our country. Why is that so hard to understand? American citizens are dying every day because you demorats refuse to enforce the law. It IS an emergency and President Trump should declare it so.
