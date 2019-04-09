To The Daily Sun,
NH House Bill 522, co-sponsored by Stratham State Rep. Patrick Abrami and Sen. Tom Sherman, establishes a commission to study the environmental and health effects of the evolving 5G technology.
This issue was brought to Abrami’s attention by Deb Hodgdon of Stratham. After several months of study, it became clear to him that most citizens of New Hampshire are not aware of what is about to happen. This technology will mean the use of waves higher up on the electromagnetic spectrum know as millimeter waves. Current 4G runs at about 6GHz, while 5G will run at the 30-300GHz range. Since these waves will not travel far, it will be necessary for small cell towers to be placed every 250 meters at the roadside at telephone pole height.
The concern is radio frequency (RF) radiation. This with the vision of the Internet of Things meaning everything electronic being connected to each other via RF means there will be a soup of RF waves all around us. There are thousands of peer-reviewed papers reporting on health and environmental problems.
In the House hearing, Abrami brought in the former president of Microsoft Canada, a professor of toxicology, and an expert on the pushback by municipalities throughout the country as well as others. The skeptical Science and Technology Committee had the same wow moment as Abrami had months ago. This bill is designed to establish a road map for New Hampshire on this topic which passed on the House floor without debate.
Members of the 5G Commission for New Hampshire include: Senator Tom Sherman, State Rep. Patrick Abrami, Deb Hodgdon, NH Legislators Dan Pickering and Doug Marino, Cecilia Doucette, Carolyn Larocque, Jennifer White, Lori Schreier, and Rosemary Landry.
HB522 heads to the Senate next week with a hearing scheduled for Tuesday, April 16, at 1 p.m. Several of the 5G Commission members will be testifying before the NH Senate.
Submitted by Carolyn Larocque of Gilford, on behalf of Patrick Abrami, Stratham State Representative, Assistant Republican Floor Leader
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.