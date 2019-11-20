To The Daily Sun,
Bittersweet comes to mind when I think of my wonderful experience with hospice … let me explain.
My Mum was in hospice care for six and a half months. From the very first meeting with Dr. Crosby on the day Mum was going home from the hospital to the day of her passing, we were all treated with sincere compassion and respect.
Our nurse, Linda, understood and had an immediate connection with her. Mum wanted to be at home where she was comfortable and hospice made that possible. At first, I didn’t understand what the full spectrum of hospice care was. In our situation, we did not utilize all that it has to offer, but the folks that did come were great and I cannot thank them enough.
For my family and me, hospice allowed us to be free to take care of Mum with support from frequent clinical visits and 24/7 access in case we needed someone. To this day, I still feel supported and have been able to participate in bereavement services through a grief support group.
In closing, Mum was very fortunate to have hospice care and to go in peace the way she wanted. Thank you Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice.
Herbie Roberts
Sandwich
