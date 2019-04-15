To The Daily Sun,
The Laconia Daily Sun recently did an interview with an individual running for the position of Laconia’s mayor. We were saddened to read that Mayor Ed Engler was not seeking re-election but totally understand his decision and we thank him wholeheartedly for his years of service; they have been very much appreciated.
Currently there’s another individual who is a city councilor who would be fabulous in the role of Mayor. He has many years of working for the best interests of New Hampshire and has repeatedly shown his dedication, perseverance, and commitment to our area by supporting and being hands-on with many much-needed causes that help our community thrive and grow, and help individuals and families to be able to move forwards positively with their lives. His name is Andrew Hosmer and, if he decides to run for mayor, he has our family’s support.
Thank you in advance.
Mark and Tammy Emery
Laconia
